HEAT VISION

'Venom 2': Naomie Harris in Talks to Play Villain Shriek

by Aaron Couch
Tom Hardy has another antagonist to go against in the sequel from director Andy Serkis.
Naomie Harris; Tom Hardy   |   Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Tom Hardy has another antagonist to go against in the sequel from director Andy Serkis.

Tom Hardy's Venom will have his hands full in the sequel. Naomie Harris is in talks to play the villain Shriek in Venom 2.

The character rose to prominence in the 1990s during the big Spider-Man comic book event Maximum Carnage, which saw Spider-Man, Venom and an assortment of heroes go up against Carnage and a ragtag team of villains he'd assembled. Shriek is known for her sonic powers and was something of a love interest for Carnage. 

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Harris, who earned an Oscar nomination for Moonlight, next stars in the Thriller Black and Blue (Oct. 25) and will appear in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die (April 8, 2020). The studio had no comment on her casting.

Andy Serkis is directing Venom 2, which in addition to Hardy has Michelle Williams back on the call sheet, as well as Woody Harrelson reprising his role as Venom villain Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, whom he played in a last-minute cameo. Ruben Fleischer helmed 2018's Venom, which over-performed with $856 million at the global box office. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are producing Venom 2 for Sony. Kelly Marcel wrote the script.

Harris is repped by Untitled, WME and Artists Partnership.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Jane the Virgin' Actress Jenna Ortega Joins 'The Babysitter' Sequel (Exclusive)
    by Mia Galuppo
  2. Original 'Zombieland 2' Script Included 'Ghostbusters' Reunion
    by Aaron Couch
View All
  1. by Brian Davids
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Mia Galuppo
  5. by Aaron Couch
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Venom 2': Naomie Harris in Talks to Play Villain Shriek
by Aaron Couch
2.
Hollywood Opens Wallet For Democrats Facing Lindsay Graham, Mitch McConnell
by Jeremy Barr
3.
Elton John, Taron Egerton Reunite at Greek Theatre for 'Rocketman' Concert
by Tara Bitran
4.
David Weisman, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Producer, Dies at 77
by Etan Vlessing
5.
Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans Boarding Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect'
by Borys Kit