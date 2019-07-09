HEAT VISION

'Venom' Mondo Figure Coming to Comic-Con (Exclusive)

by Aaron Couch
Characters from Marvel, 'Jurassic Park' and 'Fallout' are inspiring a new line called Mondoids.
Courtesy of Mondo
The Mondoids are invading this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The creepy vinyl figures from Mondo are going on sale online Tuesday on Mondo's website, and Heat Vision has a first look at the figures, including a Venom Comic-Con exclusive.

Mondoids Series 1 includes figures from the Marvel universe, including Venom and Green Goblin, as well as figures inspired by Gremlins, Fallout, Friday the 13th and Jurassic Park

The Venom Mondoid will be available at the Mondo booth (#435) starting preview night, July 17, at Comic-Con.

Mondo, based in Austin, Texas, has created an '80s-style ad for its new Mondoids line, and you can take a look at some of the goods below.

Comic-Con runs July 17-21.

 

