'Venom' Mondo Figure Coming to Comic-Con (Exclusive)

Characters from Marvel, 'Jurassic Park' and 'Fallout' are inspiring a new line called Mondoids.

The Mondoids are invading this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The creepy vinyl figures from Mondo are going on sale online Tuesday on Mondo's website, and Heat Vision has a first look at the figures, including a Venom Comic-Con exclusive.

Mondoids Series 1 includes figures from the Marvel universe, including Venom and Green Goblin, as well as figures inspired by Gremlins, Fallout, Friday the 13th and Jurassic Park.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown