'Venom' Sequel Delays Release to 2021, Gets Official Title

by Pamela McClintock
The superhero pic had been set to hit the big screen in October of this year.
Sony's Venom sequel is pushing back its release from fall of 2020 to summer 2021. The studio also announced the movie's official title: Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The movie had been set to hit theaters on Oct. 2, 2020. It will now go out on June 25, 2021.

Venom 2 is the latest high-profile tentpole to see its release date pushed because of production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. There is also a backlog of product to release because of massive theater closures.

More to come.

 

 

 

 

