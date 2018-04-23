'Venom': Tom Hardy Debuts Anti-Hero at CinemaCon

"We are Venom."

So says Tom Hardy in the first full-length trailer for Venom, which debuted during Sony's CinemaCon presentation on Monday. Hardy plays the Spider-Man anti-hero in Sony's Marvel standalone, but in the teaser released in February for the film fans noticed Hardy was not actually seen as the villain. At the end of the latest spot, fans finally got to glimpse Hardy's Venom.

The spot opens with Hardy as a go-getter journalist trying to a bag a big story about Dr. Carlton Drake, played by Riz Ahmed. After confronting Drake, Hardy heads back to his apartment.

"I don't feel well," he says, as his transformation begins that leads to the big reveal.

Joked Sony Picture president Tom Rothman after the trailer screened, "See, we didn’t actually forget to put in Venom in the movie."

Ruben Fleischer directs the film, with his cast that also includes Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate and Scott Haze. Sony debuted a first look trailer of Venom back in February, but it only included footage of Hardy as Eddie Brock — the human who becomes Venom after bonding with an alien symbiote. Fans have been itching for a look at Hardy as Venom.

Venom, which opens Oct. 5, is the first standalone to come out of Sony's burgeoning Spider-Man universe, which includes the upcoming Silver Sable-Black Cat movie, Silver & Black. Gina Prince-Bythewood is helming the feature, which is set for a Feb. 8, 2019 date. Sony is also re-teaming with Marvel Studios for a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel with Tom Holland, which is due out July 5, 2019.

Watch new trailer for Venom below.