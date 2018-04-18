Vin Diesel, H Collective Buy Rights to 'xXx,' Plot Sequel

Vin Diesel is now the proud co-owner of the xXx franchise.

Diesel and his One Race Films has teamed up with finance and production company The H Collective to acquire the rights to the action adventure franchise from Revolution Studios, the two companies announced Tuesday.

At the same time, Diesel and H Collective are suiting up to make a new installment, xXx 4.

D.J. Caruso, who helmed xXx: Return of Xander Cage, as well as movies such as Disturbia, will return to direct xXx 4 with Diesel reprising his role as extreme sports athlete-turned-reluctant agent Xander Cage.

This isn’t the only franchise that Diesel owns. The actor-producer also own the rights to Riddick/Pitch Black, which he acquired from Universal, who wanted him to return to the Fast & Furious movie series.

The aim is to begin production December 2018.

H Collective will finance xXx 4 alongside investment partners including Sparkle Roll Media, HCH Media, Dadi Cinema, and Angeleno Studio.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce with Diesel and Samantha Vincent for One Race Films and The H Collective.

In a statement, H Collective CEO Nic Crawley said: “During my time at Paramount I was lucky to be involved in the development and distribution of xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The response from the Chinese box office was unprecedented. Bringing the next installment of the xXx franchise to The H Collective complements our diversified slate and mission to produce content for a global audience.”