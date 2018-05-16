Vin Diesel Joins STX's 'Muscle' Action Comedy

The 'Fast and Furious' star will also produce the movie.

Vin Diesel will star in STX's action comedy Muscle.

Diesel and One Race Films' Samantha Vincent will also produce the film, along with Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips, who brought the project to STX. "I’ve known Vin for more than a decade after working closely with him on the Fast and Furious franchise, and I’m excited for him to return to this genre," said Adam Fogelson, STX's film chairman, in a statement.

Diesel also voices Groot in both the Guardians of the Galaxy films and appears in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. His upcoming projects include Sony's Bloodshot and then xXx4 — which he will star in and produce — set to start production in December 2018.

Diesel and his One Race Films earlier teamed with finance and production company The H Collective to acquire the rights to the xXx action-adventure franchise from Revolution Studios.

Diesel is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. STX’s recent releases include I Feel Pretty, starring Amy Schumer, and A Bad Moms Christmas, starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn.