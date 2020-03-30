'In Vitro' Brings European Fertility Drama to U.S.

The graphic novel centers on a couple whose attempts to become parents prove difficult.

The miracle of birth seems, perhaps, even more of a miracle for those who’ve had to work harder than most to get pregnant in the first place — something that Humanoids explores in its upcoming graphic novel In Vitro.

Timed to the upcoming National Infertility Awareness Week — running April 19 through 25 — In Vitro sees cartoonist William Roy handle the story of newlyweds Giullaume and Emma, who have an ideal life together… except for one thing. But as the two’s attempts to become parents prove difficult, they have to deal with the stress of repeated failures, not to mention repeated tests of Giullaume’s fertility — and the reappearance of a father who disappeared from his son’s life years earlier.

Heat Vision breakdown

The autobiographical book, in its original 2014 release as De Père en FIV (La Boîte à Bulles), was the debut graphic novel for Roy, known in the U.S. for his Hedy Lamar: An Incredible Life, a biography illustrated by Sylvian Dorange and released by Humanoids last year. The title is the latest from Humanoids’ Life Drawn imprint, dedicated to personal stories outside of the genre focus of the publisher’s primary output. In Vitro will be released in bookstores March 31. Read on for a preview of what to expect.











