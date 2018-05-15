Robot Buddy Comedy 'Volition' Coming from AfterShock Comics (Exclusive)

What happens when two near-obsolete robots team up in an attempt to save the lives of the entire galaxy’s artificial intelligences? The answer is found in AfterShock Comics’ unexpected new buddy comedy adventure series, Volition.

The new series is “basically a science-fiction fable,” writer Ryan Parrott tells Heat Vision. “It's set in a future where robots have become self-aware but, instead trying to subjugate or destroy mankind, they basically just assimilated into society — living normal everyday lives right beside us.

The biggest problem for the robots is that technology isn't slowing down.

"So some robots go to extreme, even illegal, lengths to stay top-of-the-line and that leads to the creation of a consciousness destroying virus called ‘Rust,' " he says. "Our story is about two down on their luck robots who meet in a de-commission facility and basically go on a journey to find their creator and see if they can help save robot kind from annihilation— but, you know, in a Lethal Weapon road trip kinda way.”

Addressing what he thinks makes the series stand out from other contemporary science fiction, Parrott points to its optimism.

“I'm excited for people to read this because it's a story about hope,” he says. “Today, it seems like the future is so scary and bleak, it's easy to feel like you can't change things or make a difference. But this story is about taking charge of your future and making it what you want it to be.”

The writer, who’s worked on IDW’s Star Trek and Boom! Studios’ Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers comics, was just as optimistic about his collaborators on the series, saying that artist Omar Francia’s “amazing vision of that future is perfection."

"every panel is a cover with so much incredible detail," he says.

Parrott loves Volition so much that he’s even given some thought as to who could play the leads in any potential movie adaptation. (Take note, producers.)

“Well, since so much of this series is about robots — ideally, I'd like Andy Serkis and Toby Kebbell to bring it to life through motion capture the same way they did in the Planet of the Apes trilogy,” he suggests. “And if it was possible, Helen Mirren and Dame Judi Dench playing the bad ass Cagney and Lacey detective duo of Drivas and Lawton. I mean who wouldn't want to see that? But seriously, it's such a huge world we're trying to create — to be able to see it [on the screen] would almost be too much for me.”

Volition launches digitally and in comic book stores Aug. 15. Look below for a preview of Francia’s art from the first issue.