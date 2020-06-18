Voting For 2020 Eisner Awards Closes Early Amid Security Concerns

In a statement to THR, Comic-Con International, which organizes the awards, said, “We were alerted to an anomaly with the site hosting the Eisner's voting. We have closed voting and are investigating the situation. We will make an announcement as we have additional information. We're sorry for the inconvenience to voters.”

Voting for this year’s Eisner Awards opened June 4 and was originally scheduled to close at midnight PT June 18, before a recent extension to June 22. At time of writing, it’s unknown whether the deadline will be extended further due to the shutdown.

The winners of the 2020 Eisner Awards, which is akin to the comic book industry's Oscars, will be announced at some point in July, according to organizers.