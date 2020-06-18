HEAT VISION

Voting For 2020 Eisner Awards Closes Early Amid Security Concerns

by Graeme McMillan
Voters reported their personal information had been changed by third parties on the official web portal.
'Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me' was one of the nominated titles in this year's awards.   |   Rosemary Valero-O'Connell/First Second Books
Voters reported their personal information had been changed by third parties on the official web portal.

Online voting for this year’s Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards has been suspended due to concerns about the security of the web portal used, organizers have confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The web portal, eisnervote.com, current reads "Voting is now closed for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards." Newsarama, which broke the story, reported that multiple voters logged into the portal to find personal information had been altered by third parties. It remains unclear if votes had also been altered during this apparent hack.

Heat Vision breakdown

In a statement to THR, Comic-Con International, which organizes the awards, said, “We were alerted to an anomaly with the site hosting the Eisner's voting. We have closed voting and are investigating the situation. We will make an announcement as we have additional information. We're sorry for the inconvenience to voters.”

Voting for this year’s Eisner Awards opened June 4 and was originally scheduled to close at midnight PT June 18, before a recent extension to June 22. At time of writing, it’s unknown whether the deadline will be extended further due to the shutdown.

The winners of the 2020 Eisner Awards, which is akin to the comic book industry's Oscars, will be announced at some point in July, according to organizers.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Free Comic Book Day Expands to 9 Weeks This Summer
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. 'Justice League' and Why the Time Is Right for Darkseid
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Richard Newby
  2. by Ryan Parker
  3. by Aaron Couch
  4. by Mia Galuppo
  5. by Brian Davids
LATEST NEWS
1.
Voting For 2020 Eisner Awards Closes Early Amid Security Concerns
by Graeme McMillan
2.
AMC Theatres to Reopen Most U.S. Locations on July 15
by Pamela McClintock
3.
"Fall" TV 2020: The Full Broadcast Schedule
by Lesley Goldberg
4.
Tom Payne Signs With UTA
by Etan Vlessing
5.
D. L. Hughley Suggests D.C.'s NFL Team Players Refuse to Play Until Name Is Changed
by Ryan Parker