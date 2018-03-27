Robert Downey Jr. Unveils Voice Cast for 'Voyage of Doctor Dolittle'

Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer and John Cena are among the newly announced stars.

A slew of stars are joining Robert Downey Jr. on his next voyage.

Downey on Tuesday unveiled the voice cast for The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, adding a few new names to the roster of the film about an eccentric doctor who can speak with animals.

The newly announced stars include Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, John Cena, Rami Malek, Craig Robinson, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour and Carmen Ejogo. Previously announced stars include Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Emma Thompson and Ralph Fiennes.

Michael Sheen and Antonio Banderas will be starring in live-action roles alongside Downey, who plays the titular doctor.

The Universal film is from writer-director Stephen Gaghan, who worked from an earlier draft written by Tom Shepherd. The story is based on the 1920s children’s books by Hugh Lofting, which was previously adapted for the big screen with Rex Harrison playing the character in 1967 and Eddie Murphy take up the mantle for a 1998 film and a 2001 sequel.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing via their Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, alongside Susan Downey for Team Downey.

The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle is slated to bow April 12, 2019 — three weeks before Downey brings Tony Stark to the big screen once again for Marvel Studios' Avengers 4.