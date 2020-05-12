HEAT VISION

'Voyage to the Stars' Comic Book in the Works (Exclusive)

by Graeme McMillan
The popular podcast series will become a five-issue comic from IDW Publishing later this year.
Freddie E Williams II/IDW Publishing
The popular podcast series will become a five-issue comic from IDW Publishing later this year.

The end of the world was just the start for the successful science fiction comedy podcast Voyage to the Stars, and after its maiden voyage — sorry, season — of audio adventures. The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively reveal that the series is seeking out a new frontier: comic books, with an upcoming five-part miniseries from IDW Publishing.

The podcast, which features Superstore’s Colton Dunn, comedian Janet Varney and Supernatural actor Felicia Day, launched last year, and centers around a crew that has managed to survive the destruction of Earth only to end up faced with an evil out to destroy the rest of the universe. (Despite this, it’s a comedy.)

The comic book version of the series will run five issues, with James Asmus (Quantum & Woody, Gambit) and Connie Dadione (Tainted Love).

“It has been such a wild ride experiencing Voyage to the Stars’ evolution and development into other mediums, such as comic books,” series creator Ryan Copple said in a statement from the publisher on the new project. “The world we built is meant to be experienced in many different ways, allowing fans everywhere to engage with these stories however they want. We can’t wait for people to check out the new stories within these comic books and continue to expand the Voyage to the Stars world in more ways they can enjoy.”

“I've loved the fantastically rich, surprising, and genuinely funny universe that the Voyage podcast has been creating since it launched,” added Asmus. “Working with their creative team, we quickly found a chapter to tell that is simultaneously a meaningful time for our heroes (grieving the loss of Earth, and taking the first steps towards avenging it) and tells a self-contained quest across a pretty wild sampling of the Voyage universe!”

The first issue of Voyage to the Stars will be available with multiple covers — two by Freddie E. Williams II, including a special retailer incentive ink wash cover, and one by Dadione — and released later this year. Two of those covers, and two additional interior pages by Dadione, can be seen below.




