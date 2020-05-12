'Voyage to the Stars' Comic Book in the Works (Exclusive)

The comic book version of the series will run five issues, with James Asmus (Quantum & Woody, Gambit) and Connie Dadione (Tainted Love).

“It has been such a wild ride experiencing Voyage to the Stars’ evolution and development into other mediums, such as comic books,” series creator Ryan Copple said in a statement from the publisher on the new project. “The world we built is meant to be experienced in many different ways, allowing fans everywhere to engage with these stories however they want. We can’t wait for people to check out the new stories within these comic books and continue to expand the Voyage to the Stars world in more ways they can enjoy.”

“I've loved the fantastically rich, surprising, and genuinely funny universe that the Voyage podcast has been creating since it launched,” added Asmus. “Working with their creative team, we quickly found a chapter to tell that is simultaneously a meaningful time for our heroes (grieving the loss of Earth, and taking the first steps towards avenging it) and tells a self-contained quest across a pretty wild sampling of the Voyage universe!”

The first issue of Voyage to the Stars will be available with multiple covers — two by Freddie E. Williams II, including a special retailer incentive ink wash cover, and one by Dadione — and released later this year. Two of those covers, and two additional interior pages by Dadione, can be seen below.