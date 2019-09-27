Warner Bros. Nixes Interviews at 'Joker' Premiere

The move comes as Joker, which stars Joaquin Phoenix in a critically acclaimed turn as the classic DC villain, has faced scrutiny. Five families of the victims of the 2012 Aurora, Colo., shooting at a screening of The Dark Knight Rises released an open letter to the studio Tuesday expressing their concerns and asking Warner Bros. to make a donation to victims' groups and to use its clout to push for stronger gun control laws. In the letter, the families shared worry the character of the Joker could inspire others to commit such atrocities.

Filmmaker Todd Phillips and Phoenix have both said that promoting violence was never their intention in making the film, which has earned critical acclaim ahead of its Oct. 4 release and already screened at the Venice and Toronto film festivals. In response to the letter from the Aurora families, Warner Bros. has maintained "neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind."

Law enforcement has been on the lookout for potential issues around the Joker release, and the Los Angeles Police Department has said there have been no "credible threats" surrounding the film.