Warner Bros. to Rerelease Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' Trilogy in Hong Kong
Hong Kong film fans are in for a treat as Warner Bros. has announced it will rerelease Christopher Nolan's iconic The Dark Knight trilogy into theaters for a limited time.
The news comes as Hong Kong's cinemas cautiously reopen after an enforced lockdown related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The trilogy will be screened in select Hong Kong cinemas, including Imax, ahead of the still slated release of Nolan's latest film Tenet on July 17.
Heat Vision breakdown
Batman Begins (2005) will be screened on June 4, The Dark Knight (2008) on June 11 and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) on June 18.
The upcoming rerelease of The Dark Knight trilogy in Hong Kong follows Warner Bros. rerelease of a 4K remastered version of The Matrix in the territory earlier this month.
- Abid Rahman
