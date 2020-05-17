Warner Bros. to Rerelease Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' Trilogy in Hong Kong

Ahead of the July release date of the British filmmaker's latest film 'Tenet', the studio is screening his iconic take on Batman in cinemas in June, including Imax.

Hong Kong film fans are in for a treat as Warner Bros. has announced it will rerelease Christopher Nolan's iconic The Dark Knight trilogy into theaters for a limited time.

The news comes as Hong Kong's cinemas cautiously reopen after an enforced lockdown related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The trilogy will be screened in select Hong Kong cinemas, including Imax, ahead of the still slated release of Nolan's latest film Tenet on July 17.

Heat Vision breakdown