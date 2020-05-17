HEAT VISION

Warner Bros. to Rerelease Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' Trilogy in Hong Kong

by Abid Rahman
Ahead of the July release date of the British filmmaker's latest film 'Tenet', the studio is screening his iconic take on Batman in cinemas in June, including Imax.
'The Dark Knight'   |   Photofest
Ahead of the July release date of the British filmmaker's latest film 'Tenet', the studio is screening his iconic take on Batman in cinemas in June, including Imax.

Hong Kong film fans are in for a treat as Warner Bros. has announced it will rerelease Christopher Nolan's iconic The Dark Knight trilogy into theaters for a limited time.

The news comes as Hong Kong's cinemas cautiously reopen after an enforced lockdown related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The trilogy will be screened in select Hong Kong cinemas, including Imax, ahead of the still slated release of Nolan's latest film Tenet on July 17. 

Heat Vision breakdown

Batman Begins (2005) will be screened on June 4, The Dark Knight (2008) on June 11 and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) on June 18. 

The upcoming rerelease of The Dark Knight trilogy in Hong Kong follows Warner Bros. rerelease of a 4K remastered version of The Matrix in the territory earlier this month.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Jamie Lee Curtis Shares New 'Halloween' Stories
    by Richard Newby
  2. Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Team With Ryan Gosling for Astronaut Thriller
    by Borys Kit, Aaron Couch
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Aaron Couch
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Brian Davids
  5. by Ryan Parker
LATEST NEWS
1.
Warner Bros. to Rerelease Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' Trilogy in Hong Kong
by Abid Rahman
2.
'Last Week Tonight': John Oliver Cautions Against Hasty Return of Sporting Events
by Kimberly Nordyke
3.
'Awards Chatter' Podcast — Ryan Seacrest ('American Idol')
by Scott Feinberg
4.
Serena Williams, Deepak Chopra, Mark Cuban Set for Verizon Media's Wellness Series
by Chris Gardner
5.
Investigators Open Criminal Probe Into L.A. Explosion
by the Associated Press