Warner Bros. Sets Online Event to Tout 'The Batman,' 'Wonder Woman' and More
With this year's San Diego Comic-Con canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. is creating its own event to promote its slate of comic book movies and TV shows. The studio will hold DC FanDome, which will stream for free Aug. 22 beginning at 10 a.m. PT at DCFanDome.com and be available online for 24 hours.
This could be the most extensive looks yet at a number of high-profile projects, including Matt Reeves' The Batman, which shut down production in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which has been tightly guarded after wrapping filming in February and has yet to release any footage or photos. The studio also will use the event to tout Wonder Woman 1984, which is due out Oct. 2 after being moved twice due to the coronavirus.
Heat Vision breakdown
The studio also promises a presence from DC movies including Black Adam, The Flash, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Aquaman and Shazam! as well as TV's Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen and Young Justice: Outsiders.
Warner Bros. is planning announcements from its gaming division and DC Comics. In addition to film and TV talent, executives slated to participate in the event include prolific TV producer and Arroverse creator Greg Berlanti, DC publisher and CCO Jim Lee, and DC film boss Walter Hamada.
"With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen," Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement.
For the past decade, Comic-Con has been a go-to place for Warner Bros., Marvel Studios and other studios to tease upcoming comic book tentpoles and TV shows, but that changed with this year's convention being canceled and migrating online for a number of virtual panels. So far, no major film or TV projects have signed up to participate in the online Comic-Con, and Warners is the first studio to announce its own plans.
