Warner Bros. Sets Online Event to Tout 'The Batman,' 'Wonder Woman' and More

The studio also promises a presence from DC movies including Black Adam, The Flash, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Aquaman and Shazam! as well as TV's Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen and Young Justice: Outsiders.

Warner Bros. is planning announcements from its gaming division and DC Comics. In addition to film and TV talent, executives slated to participate in the event include prolific TV producer and Arroverse creator Greg Berlanti, DC publisher and CCO Jim Lee, and DC film boss Walter Hamada.

"With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen," Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement.

For the past decade, Comic-Con has been a go-to place for Warner Bros., Marvel Studios and other studios to tease upcoming comic book tentpoles and TV shows, but that changed with this year's convention being canceled and migrating online for a number of virtual panels. So far, no major film or TV projects have signed up to participate in the online Comic-Con, and Warners is the first studio to announce its own plans.