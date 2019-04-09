Warner Bros. to Take Legal Action Over Trump 'Dark Knight Rises' Campaign Video

The 2-minute video, which has been viewed over 2 million times on Twitter, uses parts of the film's score.

Warner Bros. Pictures is set to take legal action against a video posted on Twitter by President Donald Trump as part of his 2020 reelection campaign.

The 2-minute video, which has been viewed over 2 million times on Twitter and retweeted over 27,000 times, uses parts of the score from Warner's 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday night, the company said: "The use of Warner Bros.’ score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorized. We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed.”

This is not the first time Trump has looked to Christopher Nolan's Batman flick for inspiration. There were similarities between the president's January 2017 inauguration speech and the rhetoric used by Bane when he captures Gotham City in Dark Knight Rises.

In the film, Bane says on the steps of Gotham's Blackgate Prison: "We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity. And we give it to you, the people."

During his inauguration speech, Trump said: "Today's ceremony, however, has a very special meaning because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people."