'Wasted Space' Audio Adaptation Brings the Indie Comic Hit to Your Ears

The adaptation is written and directed by Richard Rohan, with dialogue editing and sound design by Karen Foeke. The cast includes Eric Messner as Billy Bane, Duyen Washington as Molly Sue, Henry Kramer as Dust, Karen Novack as Fury, Chris Genebach as The Creator, Jacob Yeh as Rex, Andy Brownstein as Cutter and Richard Rohan as Legion.

Rohan describes the project as “a bouncy, twisting ride of a story, blasting through space opera tropes and conventions with a splash of social satire,” adding, “Having the opportunity to render that story in GraphicAudio was almost as much fun as the story itself!"

The collaboration between the indie publisher and GraphicAudio was first reported by Heat Vision in May.

"It's been a joy working with GraphicAudio on the Wasted Space adaptation — they've been so faithful to the material while adding in new and fun story angles,” Wasted Space writer and co-creator Michael Moreci said in a statement. “I've loved what I've heard, and I'm so confident other people will, too. This cinematic space opera brought to life in the best way."

Moreci’s collaborator, artist Hayden Sherman added, "GraphicAudio has brought Wasted Space to life in a whole new way here that's just crazy cool. It's faithful and fun and has me dying to find out what each issue sounds like."

The audiobook will be released Sept. 30, with more details available on the official page for the project.