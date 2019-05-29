Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening Ceremony: Watch the Live Stream

Disney CEO Bob Iger, as well as 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill, will be among those who will speak at the dedication to the most-advanced Disneyland attraction ever.

The opening ceremony of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is taking place at Disneyland Resort.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, Lucasfilm head Kathy Kennedy as well as Star Wars actor Mark Hamill will be among those who will speak at the dedication for the most-advanced Disneyland attraction ever.

Also at the event are The Hollywood Reporter columnist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, producers Kevin Feige and Frank Marshall, actors Brie Larson, Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam and director Drew Goddard.

The 14-acre, themed destination at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA. will be unlike any attraction experienced before. With two state-of-the-art rides (Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run), a plethora of shops and restaurants, jaw-dropping spectacles and full-scale droids milling about.

Below is a live stream of the event.