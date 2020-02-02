HEAT VISION

'No Time to Die' Brings James Bond to the Super Bowl

by Aaron Couch
The film is Daniel Craig's final outing as 007.
'No Time to Die'   |   Nicola Dove
James Bond is reporting for duty during Super Bowl weekend. No Time to Die has unveiled a new look at Daniel Craig's upcoming spy movie. No Time to Die marks Craig's final outing as James Bond, a role he has played since 2006's Casino Royale.

Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Ralph Fiennes star in No Time to Die, directed by True Detective's Cary Joji Fukunaga. Billie Eilish is performing the theme song.

No Time to Die opens April 8 and marks the first time Craig has suited up since 2015's Spectre.

MGM is distributing the film via its United Artists Releasing banner co-owned with Annapurna, while Universal is handling international distribution.

This new look follows the first trailer, which debuted in December.

