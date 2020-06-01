Watch the Trailer For Graphic Novel 'All Together Now' (Exclusive)

The sequel to 2018's acclaimed 'All Summer Long' will be released this August.

Getting the band together was the easy part — it’s keeping things going that gets complicated, as the upcoming middle grade graphic novel All Together Now makes all too clear. The Hollywood Reporter has the exclusive reveal of the official trailer for the book, below.

All Together Now is the second book in the graphic novel series started with 2018’s All Summer Long, nominated for a 2019 Eisner Award and named as one of Kirkus Reviews best books of the year. In this latest installment, Bina is struggling to deal with the way in which romance is complicating her life — whether it’s the difficulty of dealing with her bandmates dating, or the crush her best friend seems to have developed on her. Can she work out how to deal with affairs of the heart (hers and others) before everything goes too wrong to fix?

The 192-page title, released by FSG Books for Young Readers, continues Larson’s successful career as a YA creator; in addition to All Summer Long, she’s also written and illustrated the New York Times-bestselling A Wrinkle in Time: The Graphic Novel, and written the Compass South and Knife’s Edge graphic novels for artist Rebecca Mock. All Together Now will be released Aug. 4 in bookstores. Below, the official trailer for the project.