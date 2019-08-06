Watch 'Transformers' Planet Eater Take Shape

Hasbro teases the 27-inch-tall Unicron figure in a new process video featuring long-time designer Takashi Kunihiro.

The biggest Transformer in the franchise’s history might be about to become the biggest Transformers toy yet — and a new video from Hasbro’s HasLab demonstrates just how big the War for Cybertron Unicorn could end up being.

The video, which features senior Takara Tomy product designer Takashi Kunihiro, who has been working on the Transformers franchise since the mid-1980s, construct, and then transform, the prototype for the figure from Planet Mode to Robot Mode, was released as proof of concept for the massive — 27 inches tall in robot form, 30 inches as a planet — toy, which is currently being crowdfunded as a project at Hasbro’s Hasbro Pulse portal.

