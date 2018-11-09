DC Black Label Adds 'Watchmen' and Other Classics to Library (Exclusive)

DC Black Label, the comic book imprint focusing on continuity-light evergreen comics featuring DC’s core characters, is more than a boutique line of new material from creators including Brian Azzarello, Frank Miller and Kelly Sue DeConnick. It’s also the new home for some of the most iconic titles in DC’s back catalog.

The line, which launched last month, will be responsible for new editions of classic titles, such as Watchmen, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and All-Star Superman, creating a library of titles immediately recognizable and accessible to newcomers to the medium as well as longtime fans. More than 20 new editions will be released in 2019 alone — including a new “Modern Classics” edition of Watchmen, featuring new slipcase art from co-creator Dave Gibbons.

“The DC Black Label line will house the best and most evergreen stories from DC,” publisher Dan DiDio told The Hollywood Reporter. “The company has a long history that includes some of the most recognizable and renowned storytelling in comics and we want to honor that history by putting them under one banner.”

The announcement of the DC Black Label library follows the release of the imprint’s first title in bookstores, the collected edition of Sean Murphy’s Batman: White Knight, last month. The release topped both the BookScan graphic novel bestsellers list — which tracks point-of-sales for book retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and independent stores — and Diamond Comic Distributor’s graphic novel list, which tracks retailer order numbers for the comic book store market, for October; DC has announced the collection is going back to print for a second edition.

The imprint is continuing to move forward with new material, with the second issue of Batman: Damned due in December, and Academy Award-winner John Ridley’s The Other History of the DC Universe launching in January.

The full list of initial DC Black Label backlist releases, with release dates and format, is:

All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely (Trade Paperback, Dec. 4, 2018)

DC: The New Frontier by Darwyn Cooke (Trade Paperback, Feb. 19 2019)

Watchmen (DC Modern Classics Edition) by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons (Hardcover, March 26, 2019)

Kingdom Come by Mark Waid and Alex Ross (Trade Paperback, Apr. 23, 2019)

Frank Miller’s Ronin by Frank Miller (Trade Paperback, May 6, 2019)

Batman: Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli (Trade Paperback, June 11, 2019)

All-Star Batman & Robin, The Boy Wonder Vol. 1 by Frank Miller and Jim Lee (Trade Paperback, June 11, 2019)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson (Trade Paperback, June 18, 2019)

Batman: The Dark Knight Strikes Again by Frank Miller (Trade Paperback, June 18, 2019)

Batman: The Dark Knight — The Master Race by Brian Azzarello, Frank Miller and Andy Kubert (Trade Paperback, June 25, 2019)

Luthor: 10th Anniversary Edition by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo (Hardcover, July 9, 2019)

The Joker: 10th Anniversary Edition by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo (Hardcover, July 9, 2019)

Batman: Arkham Asylum by Grant Morrison and Dave McKean (Trade Paperback, Aug. 13, 2019)

The Joker by Brian Azzarello: The Deluxe Edition by Brain Azzarello and Lee Bermejo (Hardcover, Sept. 10, 2019)

Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland (Trade Paperback, Sept. 17, 2019)

Watchmen by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons (Trade Paperback, Sept. 24, 2019)

Batman: Year 100 by Paul Pope (Trade Paperback, Oct. 8, 2019)

Superman: Red Son by Mark Millar, Dave Johnson, Andrew Robinson, Killian Plunkett and Walden Wong (Trade Paperback, Oct. 22, 2019)

Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale (Trade Paperback, Nov. 5, 2019)

Black Orchid by Neil Gaiman and Dave McKean (Trade Paperback, Nov. 12, 2019)

Batman: Dark Victory by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale (Trade Paperback, Nov. 26, 2019)

Batman: Haunted Night by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale (Trade Paperback, Dec. 17, 2019)

Catwoman: When in Rome by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale (Trade Paperback, Dec. 31, 2019)