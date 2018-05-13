Weekend Box Office: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Devours 'Life of the Party,' 'Breaking In' With $62M

Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War finished its third weekend with $1.606 billion in global ticket sales after earning a huge $61.8 million in North America and launching in China to a near-record $200 million.

Infinity War's global haul includes $546.8 million domestically and $1.059 billion overseas.

The movie's domestic weekend take of $61.8 million was the fourth-biggest gross for a film in its third weekend behind Black Panther ($66 million), Avatar ($68 million) Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($90 million) after racing past the first Avengers ($56M), not adjusted for inflation. Also, it hit $500 million in 15 days, the second-fastest of any pic behind Force Awakens (10 days).

Infinity War opened Friday in China, its final foreign market. Based on local currency, the mega-superhero mashup scored the second-biggest three-day debut of all time in the Middle Kingdom behind last year's The Fate of the Furious, according to Disney. Marvel and Disney have high hopes for the movie's prospects in China. Put another way — Infinity War is just days away from passing up the entire lifetime run of Avengers: Age to Ultron in China ($240.1 million).

Sans no competition from another tentpole, Avengers: Infinity War has topped the box office for three consecutive weekends, a veritable eternity in summer, when Hollywood tentpoles generally open one on top of another. In this case, rival studios avoided Avengers as much as possible. The pic's rule is expected to end next weekend when Fox and Ryan Reynolds unfurl Deadpool 2.

The results were mixed for a pair of smaller films targeting Mother's Day audiences.

New Line and Melissa McCarthy's comedy, Life of the Party, came in No. 2 with $18.5 million from 3,656 theaters. While the No. 2 comedy launch of the year so far behind Blockers ($20.6 million), Life of the Party nevertheless marks McCarthy's lowest starts in recent years. And it didn't match the $19.5 million opening of Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn's Snatched over Mother's Day weekend last year.

Life of the Party is the third collaboration between McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone. Tammy, debuted to $21.6 million in summer 2014, while The Boss, opened to $23.6 million in April 2016.

Falcone directed Life of the Party fom a script they co-wrote about a newly divorced mom who returns to college, where her daughter is also a student. Molly Gordon, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen and Matt Walsh co-star.

Internationally, the comedy tested the waters in eight markets for a foreign debut of $2.9 million and $21.4 million globally.

Universal's Breaking In, a thriller produced by Will Packer, followed at No. 3 with $16.5 million from 2,532 cinemas. That's well behind the $24.3 million launch of Packer's thriller No Good Deed in 2014.

Breaking In stars Gabrielle Union stars as a woman who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children, who are being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security. (Packer and Union also worked together on 2016's Almost Christmas, an ensemble comedy.)

Directed by James McTeigue from a script by Ryan Engle, Breaking In, co-stars Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Ajiona Alexus, Levi Meaden, Jason George, Seth Carr and Christa Miller.

Life of the Party and Breaking In both earned mediocre B CinemaScores. The two films skewed heavily female, or 70 percent and 65 percent, respectively.

Among holdovers, MGM and Pantelion Films' remake Overboard placed No. 4 in its second outing with $10.1 million after declining a narrow 31 percent. The movie's domestic total through Sunday is $29.6 million. In Mexico this weekend, Overboard made a huge splash in its debut with $10.5 million, the second-biggest start of all time behind Infinity War.

Paramount's horror blockbuster A Quiet Place rounded out the top five ith $6.4 million for a domestic total of $169.6 million. The pic is likewise impressing overseas, where it jumped the $100 mililon mark over the weekend to finish Sunday with a foreign total of $100.4 million. And that's without such major markets as China, France and Japan, where it has yet to open.