Weekend Box Office: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Heads for Record China Superhero Opening

In North America, Melissa McCarthy's 'Life of the Party' and the Will Packer-produced 'Breaking In' hope to be a big Mother's Day draw.

Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War has finally landed in China, where it is scoring one of the biggest opening days of all time with $70 million-plus, according to early Friday estimates.

Disney will provide an estimate later on Friday. Numbers coming out of China suggest Infinity War could climb as high as $77 million for the day, including midnight previews.

To date, Monster Hunt 2 is the record-holder for top opening day with $85 million. That crushed the prior record held by The Fate of the Furious ($69 million) for the largest single-day performance in Chinese box-office history.

Avengers: Infinity War will easily race past $100 million for the weekend in the Middle Kingdom, where it has become the top pre-selling title of all time, eclipsing Chinese blockbuster Monster Hunt 2. Infinity War sold an estimated $65 million in tickets prior to its launch on Friday.

To date, fellow Marvel pic Captain America: Civil War is the record holder for biggest China superhero opening ($101.1 million).

In North America, Avengers: Infinity War will easily rule Mother's Day weekend with as much as $60 million. Through Thursday, Avengers: Infinity War has earned $485.9 million domestically and $789.3 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.275 million.

Two new smaller offerings hoping to serve as counterprogramming: Melissa McCarthy's comedy, Life of the Party, and the Will Packer-produced thriller Breaking In.

Life of the Party earned $700,000, ahead of the $650,000 grossed in previews by last year's Mother's Day comedy, Snatched, starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn. Snatched debuted to $19.5 million; New Line's Life of the Party is hoping for the same, or better.

Life of the Party is the third collaboration between McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone after Tammy and The Boss. Falcone directed the film from a script they co-wrote about a newly divorced mom who returns to college, where her daughter is also a student. Molly Gordon, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen and Matt Walsh co-star.

From Universal, Breaking In also hopes to see a boost from Mother's Day. In the film, Gabrielle Union stars as a woman who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children, who are being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security. (Packer and Union also worked together on 2016's Almost Christmas.)

Breaking In earned $615,000 in Thursday-evening previews for a projected debut in the mid- to high-teens.

Directed by James McTeigue from a script by Ryan Engle, Breaking In, co-stars Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Ajiona Alexus, Levi Meaden, Jason George, Seth Carr and Christa Miller. The pic is tracking to open in the mid-teen millions, but there's plenty of room for upside.