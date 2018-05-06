Weekend Box Office: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Earns Heroic $112.5M in Second Outing

'Overboard' fares the best among a trio of new films with $14.8 million, while Charlize Theron's 'Tully' opens in 7th place; Ruth Bader Ginbsburg delivers justice at the specialty box office.

Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War continued to dominate the early summer box office, earning $112.5 million domestically from 4,474 theaters to score the second-biggest sophomore outing in history as it jumped the $1 billion mark faster than any film in history globally.

Overseas, the mega-superhero mashup grossed another $162.6 million for a foreign total of $713.3 million and $1.164 billion worldwide.

Infinity War joined the billion-dollar club on Saturday, its 11th day in release. That bests the 12 days it took Force Awakens. Infinity War becomes the 34th movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office, not accounting for inflation. The Disney empire lays claim to 17 of those titles — or half.

Force Awakens is the record holder for biggest second weekend ($149.2 million) in North America, while Infinity War nudged aside Black Panther ($111.7 million). Jurassic World ($106.6 million) and The Avengers ($103.1 million) follow.

Infinity War fell 56 percent domestically, a respectable decline for a superhero tentpole. Marvel's Black Panther was an exception in falling just 45 percent. The first Avengers fell 50 percent, while Avengers: Age of Ultron fell 59 percent and Captain America: Civil War, declined 60 percent.

The other major Hollywood studios continued to sit on the sidelines because of Infinity War.

Instead, a trio of smaller films debuted, led by MGM's and Lionsgate's remake of Overboard. The romantic comedy, starring popular Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris, grossed $14.8 million from 1,623 theaters to come in No. 2. It's the biggest opening to date for Lionsgate's Pantelion Films.

The marketing campaign for Overboard, which earned an A- Cinemascore from audiences, included two distinctly trailers, inncluding one that was Spanish language.

Last year, Derbez's How to Be a Latin Lover opened to $12.3 million on its way to a domestic total of $32.1 million. His credits also include Instructions Not Included (2013), the top-grossing Spanish-language film of all time in the U.S. ($44.5 million).

Focus Features' new dramedy Tully, reuniting Charlize Theron with her Young Adult director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody, came in No. 7 with $3.2 million from 1,353 cinemas.

Tully stars Theron as a mother of three, including a newborn, who forms a unique bond with a night nanny (Mackenzie Davis) gifted by her rich brother (Mark Duplass). The R-rated pic has sparked controversy in some quarters for its depiction of postpartum depression.

The weekend's third new nationwide offering is Bad Samaritan, directed by Dean Devlin and marking the first wide release from Devlin's distribution venture, Electric Entertainment. The film, starring David Tennant as a low-level hustler caught up in a nefarious kidnapping plot, is pacing to open to $1 million to $2 million from 2,007 locations.

New offerings at the specialty box office include Magnolia and Participant Media's documentary RBG, about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The doc placed No. 16 with $560,000 from 34 theaters for a per screen average of $16,471.