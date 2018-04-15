Weekend Box Office: 'Rampage' Beats 'A Quiet Place' After All With $34.5M

Horror remains the big headline as 'Truth or Dare' debuts to an impressive $19.1 million and 'Quiet Place' scares up $32.6 million in its sophomore outing.

On Friday afternoon, New Line's Rampage appeared to be dropping like a rock at the U.S. box office, with first projections suggesting the big-budget movie might not earn much more than $28 million in its launch.

But thanks to the star power of Dwayne Johnson, Rampage made something of a recovery, opening to $34.5 million from 4,101 theaters, one of the best showings ever for a video game adaptation and enough to win the weekend ahead of holdover horror sensation, A Quiet Place. That was still behind expectations, however. Heading into the weekend, tracking showed Rampage launching to $35 million-$40 million.

Overseas, Rampage roared loudly in China, biting off $55 million for a foreign debut of $114.1 million and solid global start of $148.6 million. The movie, costing at least $120 million to make before marketing, will need to have strong legs to make its money back.

One formidable challenge is Avengers: Infinity War, which opens April 27. Rampage had been slotted to open on April 20, but moved up its release when Infinity War relocated. Rampage's new date meant that it debuted only two weeks after Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, likewise from Warner Bros.

Ready Player One, which gave up Imax screens to Rampage, fell 54 percent over the weekend to $11.2 million for a domestic tally of $114.6 million. Ready Player One remains a force overseas, where it took in $33.8 million for a foreign cume of $360.2 million and global total of $474.8 million.

In Rampage, Johnson plays a primatologist whose beloved pal, an albino gorilla, is transformed into a giant menace as the result of a genetic experiment (there's also a wolf and a crocodile involved). The movie, nabbing an A- CinemaScore and playing to an ethnically diverse audience, comes on the heels of the blockbuster success of Johnson starrer Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Paramount's high-concept horror film A Quiet Place continued to defy expectations in its sophomore outing, earning $32.6 million for a domestic total just shy of $100 million, or $99.6 million. The movie fell a scant 35 percent.

A Quiet Place wasn't the only horror pic to do scary business, thanks to a strong turnout among younger moviegoers.

Truth or Dare, the latest microbudget collaboration from Universal and Blumhouse, opened to a strong $19.2 million in the U.S. The supernatural thriller — hitting theaters on Friday the 13th — revolves around a group of spring breakers who play an innocent game of truth or dare that turns deadly. Directed by Jeff Wadlow, the film stars Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey.

Truth or Dare placed No. 3, followed by Ready Player One. Universal's R-rated comedy Blockers rounded out the top five with $10.3 million for a tepid 10-day domestic cume of $36.9 million.

Among other new offerings, the animated indie film Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero couldn't find its stride, opening to just $1.1 million from 1,633 theaters.

At the specialty box office, Bleecker Street's Middle East political thriller Beirut, starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, grossed $1.7 million from 754 theaters for a five-day debut of $2.2 million (it opened on Wednesday). Previously titled High Wire Act, the film centers on a top U.S. diplomat (Hamm) who leaves Lebanon in the 1970s after his wife is killed. Bard Anderson directed from a script by Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton, The Bourne Legacy).

Chloe Zhao's The Rider debuted to $45,268 from three theaters for a screen average of $15,089. From Sony Pictures Classics, the modern-day Western made its debut at Cannes last year.

Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs moved up to No. 7 as it expanded into a total of 1,939 theaters. The Fox Searchlight film earned $5 million for a domestic tally of $18.5 million.