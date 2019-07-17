'Lore' Podcast Coming to Comics With 'Wellington'

The comic book series is the third translation of Mahnke’s successful podcast into a new medium; a television version of the series debuted on Amazon’s Prime Video in 2017, and recently finished its second season, and Penguin Random House/Del Rey has released three books to date in Mahnke’s The World of Lore series. The original podcast — named as one of iTunes’ “best podcasts” in 2015 and 2016 — continues to be produced and released on a bi-weekly basis.

“History and folklore are deep wells, and they are honestly a fiction writer’s dream come true,” Mahnke said in a statement. “With an amazing cast of characters just waiting to be called upon, and centuries of belief in the supernatural setting the stage, I’m excited to share these powerful stories in a brand new way!”

Dawson, known for her Star Wars novels and IDW’s Marvel Action: Spider-Man comic book series, added, “As a huge fan of the pop culture phenomenon that is Lore, I jumped at the chance to work with Aaron Mahnke and the Wellington team to merge history with dark supernatural adventures. Add in the atmospheric art by Piotr and Brad, and you're going to see the spirit of Lore resurrected in an entirely new way.”

And for those wondering just what to expect from the Duke of Wellington himself, artist Kowalski — no stranger to comic book horror, with a resume that includes 30 Days of Night and Wolfenstein — is here to offer some guidance. “The most interesting characters in comics are those who battle with their own demons whilst trying to fix the world however they can,” Kowalski teased. “The Duke of Wellington certainly has all the qualities of a perfect horror tale hero. He is driven, experienced and tormented by nightmares. He is a hunter, avenger and tireless seeker of the ultimate truth. And, ultimately, the strength of this character guarantees a captivating and entertaining comic book.”

Wellington will launch in December.