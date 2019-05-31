Wesley Snipes to Star in, Exec Produce Zombie Action Thriller 'Outbreak Z' (Exclusive)

The story focuses on two SWAT officers on a desperate hunt through an overrun college campus in search of a man who holds a vaccine to a zombie virus. Snipes will play one of the officers.

Wesley Snipes, who has fought onscreen foes such as vampires and airline hijackers, has now turned his attention to zombies.

Snipes has come aboard to star in Outbreak Z, an action horror thriller being directed by Daredevil fight choreographer and stunt performer Chris Brewster. Snipes will also executive produce the feature that hails from Winter State Entertainment.

Written by Hamid Torabpour, Clint Narramore and Andrew Kightlinger, the story focuses on two SWAT officers on a desperate hunt through an overrun college campus in search of a man who holds a vaccine to a zombie virus.

Snipes will play one of the officers.

Casting for the other roles is now underway, with Brewster, who is coming off of winning a Taurus Award for Ant-Man and the Wasp and a SAG Award for best fight choreography for Black Panther, tapping into his stunt and body double experience to populate a who's who of Hollywood most renowned stunt men and women.

The production is eying a summer shoot in Minnesota. Peter Wise is producing. Exec producing with Snipes are Hamid and Camille Torabpour as well as Dr. Mark Smith and Patrick Werksma.

Eric Arjesis, the Nashville-based songwriter and producer behind "Bad Blood," a song that was heard on The Walking Dead, is composing the score.

Snipes next appears opposite Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name! and is one of the stars of RZA’s Cut Throat City, a heist thriller that also stars Ethan Hawke, Terrence Howard and Eiza Gonzalez. The actor, repped by APA and Greenberg Traurig, is coming off of shooting indie thriller Payline.