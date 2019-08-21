The Risk and Reward of 'The Matrix 4'

There has been talk, going back a few years, about Warner Bros. exploring the spin-off potential of The Matrix. There’s certainly room for such a venture, given how dense the Wachowskis’ mythology for the concept is. This is a universe that even includes its own take on ghosts and vampires as malfunctioned programs, or exiles, from previous iterations of the Matrix. The Wachowskis created a massive science fiction landscape that doesn’t have to be contained to a single genre. But spin-offs can be a hard sell, or end up working against the central installments. Just look at the box office results for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Men in Black: International. Warner Bros., after a tough summer box office, is undoubtedly looking for a sure thing. Why gamble on spin-off stories and concepts when the studio can just trust Lana Wachowski to take the substance of six movies and combine them into one film that will have audiences showing up, talking, and debating for years? The Wachowskis haven’t been able to replicate the success of The Matrix with audiences, though they sure gave it their all with Speed Racer (2008), Cloud Atlas (2012), Jupiter Ascending (2015), and Sense8 (2015-2018). But even if audiences are left divided, it’s arguable that most Matrix fans would rather see a bold, and ambitious vision from the franchise’s co-creator than spin-offs that attempt to imitate voices that can’t be replicated.

Although the arcs of Neo and Trinity were concluded in Revolutions, they, along with Morpheus and Agent Smith are the recognizable faces of the franchise. Just as Universal learned with its Fast & Furious franchise, the characters carry more weight than the concept. And legacy sequels, like Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Halloween (2018), Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), and even Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019) are the current rage right now. Neo and Trinity may have died, but there’s no denying that Reeves popularity has increased dramatically in recent years, thanks in no small part to the John Wick films. Audiences game for a new Matrix movie will want to see Neo, Trinity, Morpheus, and Agent Smith, even if that means losing the sense of completion from the trilogy of films.

Although The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and Revolutions still cause arguments to break out, there’s something enticing about seeing just how the fourth film will explain its own existence. Audiences may have become a bit complacent in terms of their desire, or lack thereof, in wanting to actually dig deep into their mainstream movies and see something they’ve never seen before, and The Matrix 4 may not change that. But given the return of so many key players in the franchise, even if general audiences don’t respond in the same way they did in 1999, it’s practically guaranteed that they will at least enter the Matrix for another round.