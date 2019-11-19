White House Horror Movie in the Works from 'Don't Breathe' Filmmaker

The company is coming into the deal hot, with at least two projects in development. The first is an untitled horror thriller described as “The Shining set in the White House.” Alvarez intends to direct the project which has a script by Joe Epstein.

The second project is a reboot of horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to be written by Chris Thomas Devlin. Chainsaw is the cult movie franchise that centers on a family of cannibals. Tobe Hooper co-wrote and directed the 1974 classic that keeps attracting filmmakers to its gory domain.

“We are looking forward to sparking a new and meaningful relationship with a powerhouse like Legendary,” said Alvarez in a statement.

Alvarez and Sayagues have been partners dating back to Panic Attack!, the short film that acted as a breakout for Uruguayan-born Alvarez. The two wrote 2013’s Evil Dead remake as well as surprise hit Don’t Breath, both of which Alvarez directed and went on to be moneymakers.

Epstein, whose thriller script Health and Wellness was on the 2017 Black List, the annual list of best unproduced screenplays, is repped by Ken Gross Management and Jackoway Austen.

Devlin wrote Cobweb, a horror script that topped the 2018 Blood List and appeared on the 2018 Black List and is now set up at Lionsgate with Vertigo, the banner run by Roy Lee and Jon Berg, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey producing. He is repped by Bellevue Productions.

Alvarez and Bad Hombre Films are repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.

