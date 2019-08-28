Who Is Marvel's Moon Knight?

The basic Moon Knight set up is this: Moon Knight is Marc Spector, a former marine turned mercenary who has multiple alter egos that allow him to better gather information and operate without being noticed. In addition to the rough and ready Spector, he’s also taxi cab driver Jake Lockley and socialite and millionaire Steven Grant, giving him access to all levels of society. He’s also a costumed hero, although his heroism is a matter of opinion; he did, after all, debut in 1975’s Werewolf by Night No. 32 as a villain. (The mercenary game is complicated.)

From this point, however, things get complicated. Depending on the period fans were reading, Moon Knight has also been the physical vessel of an Egyptian god called Khonshu; someone with multiple personalities who are in conflict which prompts him to be overly violent in his crimefighting methods; a television producer in Los Angeles who creates new, task-specific personalities based on existing superheroes as necessary for any given mission; and a police consultant who goes by the name “Mr. Knight” and dresses in all-white while solving crimes.

Whether or not he has super powers is also a question that has different answers at different times, with those powers having different origins when they reappear: does he have moon-based super strength because he was bitten by a werewolf, or because he’s been blessed by a moon god? The answer, for those curious, is yes to both.

If there’s a relative constant in Moon Knight’s history, it’s the lack of consistency; for the majority of his comic book existence, his mental state could best be described as “troubled,” if not outright fractured, to the point of the Marc Spector personality disappearing for significant stretches altogether, replaced either by “Khonshu,” or the Jake Lockley persona. Any prospective Moon Knight show will, presumably, be leaning into this defining feature, and giving the Marvel Cinematic Universe something new — if, admittedly, groundwork covered by both FX’s Legion and DC Universe’s Doom Patrol: A superhero whose greatest struggle isn’t against a supervillain or criminal mastermind, but against their own sense of self and reality.

Of course, if that doesn’t appeal to Marvel Studios, there’s also the fact that Moon Knight has been a member of three different Avengers teams throughout his varied career, appearing (relatively) normal in each incarnation, so there’s always the potential to just portray him as a straightforward superhero with a particularly bright wardrobe. It’s good to have options, after all.

Moon Knight is scheduled to appear on Disney+ at an as-yet-undisclosed point.