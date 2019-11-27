Hollywood Reporter Reader Poll: Who Should Direct the Next 'Star Wars' Movie?

J.J. Abrams successfully relaunched the series with Force Awakens and is returning to close it out with Rise of Skywalker. Jon Favreau's cred with Star Wars fans couldn't be any higher thanks to creating The Mandalorian, while Deborah Chow shot to the top of many fans' wish-lists after her well-received Nov. 22 episode of the Disney+ show.

Director Taikai Waititi totally revamped the floundering Thor franchise with 2017's Ragnarok and directs The Mandalorian finale (in addition to voicing a droid), while Patty Jenkins gave Warner Bros.' DC universe its first bona fide success with Wonder Woman. Could she do something similar for Star Wars as it faces a crossroads on the big screen?

Rian Johnson has a Star Wars trilogy in development at Lucasfilm, and it's conceivable his first film could be slotted into that 2022 slot. But his Last Jedi is among the most divisive Star Wars films in history. Todd Phillips may be another dark horse candidate. The filmmaker's Joker passed $1 billion, and he showed he had something new to say about a nearly 80-year-old character. And though she's balked at the idea of a Star Wars movie, filmmaker Ava DuVernay is an influential voice in Hollywood, one who can not only speak fluent geek (just scan her Twitter feed for references to legendary comics artist Jack Kirby) but who can also address larger social issues that could be interesting to tackle on the biggest sci-fi canvas in the galaxy.

What do The Hollywood Reporter readers think the decision should be? Vote in THR’s poll here and below.