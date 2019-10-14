'Dolittle' and When a Trailer Buries Its Best Asset

Seriously, for anyone unfamiliar with Dr. Doolittle, what information can actually be gleaned from that trailer? He’s a guy with lots of pets who can talk to them, but we can understand the animals too, so maybe it’s not that he’s special, maybe his animals are special. Oh, and he rides an emu and goes to sea with a gorilla who’s got to be told that it’s okay to be scared, which is probably the “perilous journey” that he apparently has no choice to embark on. Is that enough to convince anyone to go see the movie? Or is that task left entirely up to Robert Downey Jr., left at the center of the whole thing as the sole selling point of the entire enterprise?

If so, the trailer wastes Downey’s time and talents; he’s left mostly silent, in what little we see of him, with more time and attention spent on the CGI animals and surroundings of the movie — we know, from his other appearances, that he can do comedy and adventure well, but such things aren’t on show in this trailer, which looks as if it’s been cut around his performance, rather than cut to showcase it. How can a trailer that features the title card “ROBERT DOWNEY JR. IS” before the title make its lead feel like such an afterthought? Almost any other actor could be substituted in with the end result left almost identical, sadly. YouTube, consider that a challenge.

Still, at least we have the music, which breaks with tradition by not being a creepily slowed down version of an old favorite, but merely a generic cover version of one, instead, complete with synth drums for full effect. It’s a differentiator that, honestly, makes you wish for the cliche.

All told, the Dolittle trailer is a misfire that doesn’t, as some on social media are predicting, mean that the finished movie will be a mess. There’s so little of that feature on display in the trailer, it’s hard to tell one way or another, to be blunt. Rather, it shows a conservatism on the part of those who made the trailer; a tendency to rely on cliche and creature comforts that displays a distrust that audiences will embrace new ideas — or, at least, those they haven’t seen in recent memory, as Dr. Dolittle has appeared in multiple movies in the past 50-plus years.

It’s a trailer that doesn’t just fail to sell the movie, it does almost the very opposite; can anyone really say that they know more about Dolittle after watching? Perhaps there’s another way to think about such shorts: anti-teases, maybe.

Dolittle will be released Jan. 17, 2020. At least at that point, people will be able to have an idea what kind of movie it actually is.