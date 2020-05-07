Why 'Iron Man 2' Is Stronger Than You May Remember

Marvel Studios’ mantra at the time couldn’t have been too far off from what Stark says in Avengers: Endgame (2019), “my priority is to bring back what we lost? I hope so, yes. Keep what I found? I have to, at all costs.” Iron Man 2, also notable for being the first Marvel Studios film to release under Disney, was always going to be a film made under the pressure of trying to retain the magic of what made the first film a success for the burgeoning studio.

While Iron Man 2, penned by Justin Theroux who’d helped cement Downey Jr.’s second coming as the screenwriter for Tropic Thunder (2008), lacked the narrative focus and urgency of the first film, it delivered on big personalities and a specific rhythm found in the dialogue. This dialogue, which frequently plays fast and loose with word associations, hinges on call backs and uses double-entendres in such a way that would make Mickey Mouse blush, which not only supported the improvisations of Downey but also those of Don Cheadle’s Rhodey and Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer, who is arguably the film’s MVP outside of Downey.

And then there was wild card Mickey Rourke, hot off his The Wrestler (2008) best actor nomination, who infamously came to Favreau and Theroux with a list of ideas for his character, Anton Vanko, including the bird, and later bristled at studio execs when, to his testament, most of his work ended up on the cutting room floor. In hindsight, it seems there were simply too many voices and ideas involved in Iron Man 2 all being catered to by a director and screenwriter who wanted to please everyone. Yet this crowded process also allowed for each actor to imbue their character with strong and memorable personalities, to give supporting players the voices of leads, something that would aid the MCU as it continued. Theroux spoke about his experience on Iron Man 2 in 2017, saying “after the first Iron Man the expectations for the second one were huge…we tried to please the fans and tried to make it really big…but sometimes these things they don’t just quite work. But there are parts of that movie that I’m very proud of.”

Where Iron Man only had to contend with the brashness of Downey's Tony Stark and a delightful, scenery-chewing performance by Jeff Bridges as villain Obadiah Stane, Iron Man 2 was jam-packed with actors who could all steal the scene and one-up each other in a playful competition. Even the supporting players, Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson, Garry Shandling, and Samuel L. Jackson were edging in on the spotlight and creating something that felt more like a Monty Python-esque collaboration than a solo film defined by a singular voice. Much of the same elements that made Tropic Thunder so great are present in Iron Man 2, but where getting carried away with situational humor works great for a comedy movie, it doesn’t always work in service of a film trying to juggle the seriousness of its lead character’s confrontation with mortality legacy, and weapons manufacturing.

But what a juggling act it is, and even with a few balls being dropped and rolling under the table never to be picked up again, Iron Man 2 is never anything less than immensely entertaining. From the aforementioned performances, to the action set pieces like the Grand Pix race and fight, and Iron Man and War Machine’s battle against hordes of Hammer drones in the midst of falling cherry blossoms, beautifully shot by cinematographer Matthew Libatique, there’s a lot to love about Iron Man 2. But much of this love, and the memory of the film’s initially positive reception, 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and an A on CinemaScore, seems to have softened greatly over the years, particularly in light of additional MCU entries. Some of the most common complaints have focused on how we never got an adaptation of the famous "Demon in a Bottle" comic book storyline that saw Tony Stark dealing with his alcoholism, and the notion that too much of Iron Man 2 feels like an advertisement for future movies. Both of these complaints get to the root of the MCU, and how much you’re willing to buy into the inner workings of a cinematic universe.

While some fans were disappointed in the way Tony Stark’s drunken state is played for comedy in Iron Man 2, falling far closer to a Todd Phillips’ Old School (2003) than Leaving Las Vegas (1995), the "Demon in a Bottle" storyline isn’t entirely absent. Iron Man 2 doesn’t entirely follow through with it, but the idea of Stark’s addictive personality is cemented here, only it’s not alcohol he’s addicted to. Tony’s addiction is to being Iron Man, unable to think of himself and the armor as separate entities, which he states as the case at the senate hearing. His willingness to take wild and unnecessary risks, and resign himself to death without telling Pepper, all speak to a kind of drunken sense of invincibility and self-destruction that comes with his attachment to Iron Man.

Shane Black’s Iron Man 3 (2013) and the Russo Brothers’ Captain America: Civil War (2016) both took this idea of Tony Stark’s addiction to his own technology further, essentially making his suit of armor a bottle for Stark to pour his insecurities into. Iron Man 2 works better in context with later films, which may be something of a cheat, especially considering that at the time of its release most superhero sequels, such as X2 (2003), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and The Dark Knight (2008), were largely self-contained. But it is the very thing that the MCU, and subsequent cinematic universes, aimed to sell us on, the idea that none of these stories exist in a vacuum, and planned or not, flaws had a means to later become advantages.

Along those lines, there’s the existence of all of the Avengers references in Iron Man 2. From Nick Fury, SHIELD, Black Widow, references to Thor, footage from The Incredible Hulk, Captain America’s shield, and a map of global hotspots including Wakanda, Iron Man 2 is chock full of teasers, or advertisements if you prefer, for future movies. Notably Marvel has gotten better at including these references, or at least saving them for post or mid-credits scenes, with nothing so seemingly egregious as two characters referencing the work they had to do in New Mexico in order to setup Thor (2011).

But even then, these methods of referencing other storylines and characters popping up and disappearing weren’t unfamiliar to comic book readers. There’s always going to be the argument that films are not comic books and can’t work the same way, but for Marvel Studios they have. No, references to Thor, Captain America, Howard Stark being a founding member of SHEILD, were not necessary for Iron Man 2’s narrative, but even if ancillary elements like Nick Fury’s presence and the introduction of Black Widow could have been handled better, those characters were key parts of Iron Man’s publication history and aren’t entirely out of left field.

It’s easy to forget especially now, that Marvel Studios sprinted to The Avengers with five films in four years. So while the obvious answer now to the overcrowding issues of Iron Man 2 is to suggest that Nick Fury and Black Widow solo movies should have been part of Phase 1, those weren’t financially viable options. Marvel Studios had to bet the future of The Avengers, and its cinematic universe, on the character who would draw the biggest audience, Iron Man.

Iron Man 2 had to carry the weight of a cinematic universe, and not only serve as a sequel to a critically acclaimed hit, but also work in the building blocks that would entice audiences for what was coming down the pipeline, the first Marvel Studios’ event film that would be the means to measure the success of the MCU. Iron Man 2 is messy, often endearingly so, and it’s far from being the best film in the MCU, yet it was an essential piece in making the MCU the titan it is today, and shifting perceptions on what a sequel within the confines of a cinematic universe meant, for better and for worse. Ten years later and it’s become all too easy to loosen the screws on Iron Man 2, but when it comes to looking at the 20 films that followed, Favreau’s sequel, as both a learning lesson and success story, may be the essential component, that missing element in the arc reactor, that powers this whole mighty Marvel machine.