Nerves Over Divided Attention and Toxic Fandom: Why the 'Game of Thrones' Duo Bailed on 'Star Wars'

Some speculated the exit had to do with a rare public appearance duo made over the weekend at the Austin Film Festival, where they candidly admitted and reiterated the mistakes they made during their Game of Thrones reign, and how they had to learn the go. Others were surprised that it was Benioff and Weiss' Star Wars trilogy and not the other one in the works from The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson (who is also in fan crosshairs) that was being let go.

Benioff and Weiss said Monday that they were caught in the push-and-pull that came with juggling one of the world's biggest movie franchises and their newly inked $250 million Netflix deal. "There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away," they said in a statement.

While there is basic truth to that reason, insiders say there is more nuance to the story.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Benioff and Weiss' exit has been brewing since August. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy is said to have been unhappy with the Netflix deal the duo signed in August, just as they were scheduled to begin work on Star Wars. (Benioff and Weiss have said multiple times that they would not focus on Star Wars until they wrapped production on the final season of Game of Thrones, which ended in late July.)

Kennedy was not convinced the pair — known for focusing on one project at a time — could truly juggle a sci-fi trilogy while also overseeing film and TV projects at Netflix. Sources say that as the duo shopped for a new overall deal over the summer, they told potential suitors that they planned to juggle new projects and work on Star Wars at the same time.

Sources say Netflix learned of Benioff and Weiss' Star Wars departure mere days before news broke Monday.

Benioff and Weiss’ departure also marks the latest in what has become a tenuous relationship between Netflix and Disney. Sources say Disney was among the early meetings the Thrones pair had for an overall deal, though the Mouse House did not make it to the final round. (Amazon was a frontrunner before Netflix swooped in.) Disney famously severed ties with the streamer years ago when it began pulling back its Marvel movies as it prepared its own Disney+ streaming service. Disney networks more recently began rejecting advertising from Netflix.

Representatives for Disney, Lucasfilm, Netflix and Benioff and Weiss declined to comment for this story.

While Benioff and Weiss were in high demand after wrapping the megahit Thrones — controversial final season notwithstanding — nine-figure deals such as theirs have traditionally been reserved for prolific producers who can manage multiple projects at once. (Netflix, for example, paid Ryan Murphy $300 million over five years and he's working on 10 projects less than two years after signing the deal.) Benioff and Weiss, for their part, have never tackled anything other than Game of Thrones and have effectively only made 73 episodes of television over the past decade. (It's also worth noting there was a nearly two-year delay before the abbreviated final season aired, the longest stretch the show was ever off the air.)

Many TV industry insiders at the time questioned why Netflix would spend $250 million to be in second position to Star Wars. But sources familiar with the deal say Netflix and Disney were in a shared first position, meaning the duo could work on both simultaneously. When signing the deal back in August, Netflix was briefed on the Star Wars plans and wasn't worried about having to wait for them to finish a potential trilogy — earmarked for 2022, 2024 and 2026. "It's not going to be 10 years [until] Netflix sees their first output," the source said, adding that Benioff and Weiss "have a lot of ambition."

At the time of the Netflix pact, Benioff and Weiss were working on a treatment for Disney and Lucasfilm. The pair was committed to penning at least one of the films though the original deal was to write all three.

"They’re deep dive guys," says one person in their orbit. Adding to the wrinkle was that, according to one source, the Netflix deal required them to be exclusively on the sets of the projects they created as required, and not be away for Star Wars at the same time.

Kennedy, according to a source familiar with her thinking, was nervous. The duo would become the fourth directors to exit a Star Wars project since she took the helm of Lucasfilm. Josh Trank was fired from a Star Wars standalone movie in 2015; Chris Miller and Phil Lord was canned from Solo: A Star Wars Story mid-production in June 2017 and, that same year, Colin Trevorrow departed Episode IX, replaced by J.J. Abrams. Production under Kennedy has also run into trouble, with Tony Gilroy brought in to reshoot and rewrite much of Gareth Edwards' 2016 standalone Rogue One, and Ron Howard stepping in after Lord and Miller's departure from Solo to finish the project.

When THR exclusively reported last month that Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, the architect of Disney's multi-billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be working with Kennedy on a Star Wars movie, some speculated that the move was an acknowledgement that not all is well in the Star Wars universe. For their part, Disney co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman continue to stand by Kennedy. "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together," the studio chiefs said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Benioff and Weiss were also feeling the heat and began having second thoughts about jumping into Star Wars due to what one source described as "toxic fandom."

The creators had built Thrones from the ground up — based on author George R.R. Martin's sprawling novels — and were darlings, to Emmy voters and fans who drove the show to becoming HBO's most-watched original series. But the divisive six-episode final season that aired in the spring was met with such backlash that the duo backed out of a farewell panel at San Diego Comic-Con in the summer that was poised to be their forum to discuss how the series ended.

To go from Thrones to Star Wars, where fans have bullied actors off social media and taken aim at filmmakers like Johnson? "Who wants to go through that again? Not them," notes another source with knowledge of Benioff and Weiss' thinking. "This was in the 'Life’s Too Short' category."

Whether forces internal or external were in play, Benioff and Weiss wanted out. "It was a hard quit,” says an insider.