Will 'Birds of Prey' Set Up 'Batgirl'?

It's likely not a coincidence that director Cathy Yan and screenwriter Christina Hodson chose to include Cass, the first character to have an ongoing solo Batgirl title in the comics, as they build out their female-led take on the DC universe. But there's one famous addition to the team — who has a strong connection to Cass — that's missing from the lineup: the original Batgirl, Barbara Gordon A.K.A. Oracle.

When Birds of Prey was first announced many fans were wondering where Oracle was seeing as she was a founding member of the group who first appeared in the 1996 comic Black Canary/Oracle: Birds of Prey No. 1. The team consisted of Barbara Gordon's wheelchair using superhero Oracle and Dinah Lance's Black Canary, but when Gail Simone took over the run in 2003, she added Helena Bertinelli's Huntress — after an alt-universe version of the character who had starred alongside the two heroes in the shortlived WB Birds of Prey TV series — completing the team lineup used in the upcoming film.

But so far, Barbara Gordon is not known for being in the Birds of Prey movie. Warner Bros. and Hodson are also developing a Batgirl film, which would presumably star Barbara Gordon, so perhaps she's being held back for that. But it does seem that Cass' involvement suggests Batgirl — or Barbara — are being set up for the big screen. Though Cass Cain hasn't held the mantle of Batgirl for awhile in the comics, that's set to change when she returns to the role in the Shadow of the Batgirl original graphic novel which is being released alongside the film in February. Though the new book is focused on Cass' origin story rather than her role on a team, it also centers her connection with Barbara.

In the film, is it possible Barbara will be mentioned as someone who helped Cass in the past? All will be revealed when the film opens Feb. 7, 2020.