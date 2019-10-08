Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds' 'A Christmas Carol' Musical Landing at Apple (Exclusive)

Producing the new take on the Christmas classic are Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum via their Gloria Sanchez label and Reynolds and George Dewey via the duo’s Maximum Effort banner. Anders and Morris are also producing with their label, Two Grown Men.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed but sources say that Apple moved aggressively as it seeks to make an impact in the original features space.

Dickens’ Carol is the famous tale of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. It has proven to be a Hollywood staple with adaptations ranging from the more literal to the loose (Bill Murray’s Scrooged), using devices from puppetry (The Muppet Christmas Carol) to motion-capture (Jim Carrey in Robert Zemeckis’ 2009 take).

Ferrell is next set to star in in comedy Eurovision and the drama Downhill and acted as a producer on the critically acclaimed Hustlers and Booksmart.

Reynolds next stars in action comedy Free Guy, which was a highlight at last week's New York Comic Con, and Michael Bay’s action flick, 6 Underground.

UTA and Mosaic packaged the project and took it to market. UTA reps Ferrell and the filmmakers. Ferrell is additionally repped by Mosaic and Jackoway Tyerman while Anders and Morris are repped by Mosaic and Morris Yorn. Reynolds is repped by WME and Sloan Offer.