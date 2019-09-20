HEAT VISION

Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds to Star in Musical Reimagining of 'A Christmas Carol' (Exclusive)

by Ryan Parker
'Daddy's Home' filmmakers Sean Anders and John Morris are writing and directing.
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds   |   Steve Granitz/WireImage; John Lamparski/WireImage
'Daddy's Home' filmmakers Sean Anders and John Morris are writing and directing.

Christmas is coming a little early. Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are developing a musical reimagining of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol.

Sean Anders and John Morris of the Daddy's Home films are writing and directing, and Ferrell and Reynolds will star, though details of who they will play are being kept in Scrooge's bank vault.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The package is currently being shopped around town and has no studio attached as yet.

Charles Dickens' 1843 novella — about the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge being visited by ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future — has been adapted numerous times, with a number of productions taking creative license with the property, such as Bill Murray's 1988 comedy Scrooged and 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Mosaic are producing the musical take on A Christmas Carol, along with Anders and Morris.

Reynolds recently appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and has the Michael Bay Netflix action film 6 Underground, Lionsgate's The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Shawn Levy's Free Guy upcoming. Ferrell's recent credits include The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and the actor is next set to star in Downhill, Fox Searchlight's remake of the 2014 Swedish film Force Majeure

Reynolds is repped by WME. Ferrell is repped by UTA. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Paramount Nabs Vatican Exorcism Project from 'Molly's Game' Producer
    by Mia Galuppo
  2. How 'Rambo: Last Blood' Writer Wove in His Own PTSD and Tragic Personal Loss
    by Etan Vlessing
View All
  1. by Aaron Couch
  2. by Aaron Couch
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Aaron Couch
  5. by Mia Galuppo
LATEST NEWS
1.
Jennifer Lopez Closes Versace Show in Redux of 2000 Grammys Dress
by Ariston Anderson
2.
Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds to Star in Musical Reimagining of 'A Christmas Carol' (Exclusive)
by Ryan Parker
3.
Julie Andrews to Receive AFI Lifetime Achievement Award
by Trilby Beresford
4.
Robert Redford, Nicole Kidman and Uma Thurman Set for Prince Albert of Monaco's Ocean Gala
by Chris Gardner
5.
Roku Shares Plunge Again as Competitors Loom
by Paul Bond