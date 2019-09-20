Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds to Star in Musical Reimagining of 'A Christmas Carol' (Exclusive)

The package is currently being shopped around town and has no studio attached as yet.

Charles Dickens' 1843 novella — about the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge being visited by ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future — has been adapted numerous times, with a number of productions taking creative license with the property, such as Bill Murray's 1988 comedy Scrooged and 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Ferrell's Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Mosaic are producing the musical take on A Christmas Carol, along with Anders and Morris.

Reynolds recently appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and has the Michael Bay Netflix action film 6 Underground, Lionsgate's The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Shawn Levy's Free Guy upcoming. Ferrell's recent credits include The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and the actor is next set to star in Downhill, Fox Searchlight's remake of the 2014 Swedish film Force Majeure.

