Will Patton and Cassidy Freeman Join Blumhouse's New 'Purge' Thriller (Exclusive)
Will Patton and Cassidy Freeman have joined the cast of the latest Purge horror thriller from Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes and Universal.
The two join Mexican actors Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta in the project that is being directed by Everardo Gout (Nat Geo’s Mars, Luke Cage).
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Character details were not revealed.
Details about the upcoming thriller are being kept in the hilt, but sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that it does take Purge out of its usual metropolitan setting while still dealing with class and race issues in the way the previous films have.
James DeMonaco, who originated the franchise and wrote and directed the first three chapters, penned the script for the as-yet-untitled installment
Universal Pictures will release the film July 10, 2020.
Producers include Jason Blum along with Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form. DeMonaco and Sebastien K. Lemercier are also producing via their Man in a Tree shingle.
Purge serves as a reunion with Blumhouse for Patton, as he previously co-starred in the company’s hit remake of Halloween. The Armageddon actor recently appeared on the DC Universe show Swamp Thing. He is repped by APA and Grand View Management.
Freeman stars alongside John Goodman and Danny McBride in HBO’s dark comedy The Righteous Gemstones. She also appeared in Netflix’s drama, Longmire. The actress is repped by The Kohner Agency, Robyn Bluestone Management & McKuin Frankel.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
-
-
by Josh Spiegel
-
by Trilby Beresford