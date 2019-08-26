Will Rey Turn to Dark Side in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'?

There’s an eagerness to learn that comes with Rey’s characterization, but she lacks the competitive intensity of Anakin (Hayden Christensen) and the impatience of Luke (Mark Hamill). On the surface, her personality doesn’t seem geared to the perversion of the Force that begets Lords of the Sith, or even Jedi, like Luke, who struggle between the dark and the light. Yet, there is a darkness to her that comes from a lack of security in her parentage, a desire to be more than an orphan from Jakku. While she keeps it buried, there’s a measure of anger and fear within her. As Luke revealed to her in The Last Jedi (2017), she was immediately drawn to the dark side on Ahch-To. And her connection to Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), whether we read it as romantic or platonic, is potentially seductive. She turned down joining him to rule the galaxy, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s turned her back on the dark side for good. The return of Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) could certainly lead to a compelling reason for Rey to turn dark.

What seems most likely is that Rey’s turn to the dark side is a force vision, not unlike Luke’s journey into the Cave of Evil on Dagobah where his face was revealed under Vader’s shattered helmet. The setting surrounding Rey in that final teaser moment appears cave like, though it could also be the interior of a damaged Star Destroyer. If it is a vision of a possible future, does that mean it’s Rey’s? Perhaps it’s Kylo’s vision, a warning from Luke, or a manipulation by Palpatine, to show him what will happen if he strays from the dark side and how another, worse evil, rises in his place.

There’s some expectation that Kylo will be redeemed, but maybe that redemption comes in the form of him being convinced to turn his back on the light and sacrifice himself to the dark side in order to prevent the Emperor from seducing Rey. But why would Rey need Kylo to save her from the dark side, you may wonder? Well let’s not forget Palpatine’s ability to create life from the Force. It’s highly implied in Revenge of the Sith (2005) that he created Anakin. It’s not impossible that Rey was Palpatine’s second attempt, and the mother that gave birth to her on Jakku was merely a vessel, like Shmi Skywalker (Pernilla August). Rey’s vision in the Mirror Cave when she sought the answers of her parentage didn’t show junkers, it showed only Rey. It’s possible Kylo told the truth when he said her parents were nobodies, because the story of her creation is one that lies in the secrets of the Force.

A final detail worth noting in this end teaser moment is that Rey is wearing Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) ring. Does this imply that Leia’s death was the reason Rey turned to the dark side, or that Rey killed her? Leia wears the ring on her right hand, but Rey has it on her left, a reference the idea that the left hand is sinister. If this moment isn’t a force vision then perhaps Rey is merely posing as a Sith to convince Palpatine she has turned, manipulating the great manipulator. Whatever the truth is revealed to be, chances are that Rey’s journey will not end in her becoming a Sith. But the idea of it, and imagery behind it, is interesting enough to entertain, and adds another level of anticipation to The Rise of Skywalker.