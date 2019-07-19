Image Swings for Post-'Walking Dead' Hit With 'Undiscovered Country'
Following the surprise ending of The Walking Dead, it looked as if Image Comics needed a new high-profile series to headline its publishing slate. At Friday's Diamond Comic Distributors Retailers Luncheon at San Diego Comic-Con, it may have arrived in the shape of Undiscovered Country.
Co-written by two of the biggest writers in today’s comic industry — Justice League and Batman’s Scott Snyder, and Daredevil and The Return of Wolverine’s Charles Soule — with art from Giuseppe Camuncoli (The Amazing Spider-Man, Hellblazer), Undiscovered Country is set in the near future where the country that was once the United States opens itself up to visitors for the first time in decades, as a group of visitors seeks entry inside its walls in search of the cure for a deadly pandemic. But what has become of the former U.S.A.?
“As soon as Charles and I came up with this idea I knew it was special — one of those ideas that turns into a big, wild, world-building story. And this series is just that: a twist-filled trek across a landscape that's alien, mysterious, and full of adventure,” Snyder said in a statement about the series. “It's like Land of the Lost meets Lewis and Clark, with a team of characters we've already come to love as family.”
Soule added, “We’ve got ourselves a hell of a high concept here, and fleshing it out together — filling our sealed-off U.S. with beautiful, insane adventures — has been one of the great thrills of my career. It’s been wonderful to make Undiscovered Country with my friends, and I think it’ll be just as fun to read.”
Joining Soule, Snyder and Camuncoli on the title are inker Daniele Orlandini, color artist Matt Wilson letterer Crank! and editor Will Dennis.
Attendees at the Retailers Luncheon received a limited-edition ashcan preview of the first issue, ahead of Undiscovered Country officially launching digitally and in comic book stores this November.
July 19, 2019 10:58am PTby Graeme McMillan
