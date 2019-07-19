Image Swings for Post-'Walking Dead' Hit With 'Undiscovered Country'

“As soon as Charles and I came up with this idea I knew it was special — one of those ideas that turns into a big, wild, world-building story. And this series is just that: a twist-filled trek across a landscape that's alien, mysterious, and full of adventure,” Snyder said in a statement about the series. “It's like Land of the Lost meets Lewis and Clark, with a team of characters we've already come to love as family.”

Soule added, “We’ve got ourselves a hell of a high concept here, and fleshing it out together — filling our sealed-off U.S. with beautiful, insane adventures — has been one of the great thrills of my career. It’s been wonderful to make Undiscovered Country with my friends, and I think it’ll be just as fun to read.”

Joining Soule, Snyder and Camuncoli on the title are inker Daniele Orlandini, color artist Matt Wilson letterer Crank! and editor Will Dennis.

Attendees at the Retailers Luncheon received a limited-edition ashcan preview of the first issue, ahead of Undiscovered Country officially launching digitally and in comic book stores this November.