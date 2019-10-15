Willem Dafoe Joining Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

The cast already includes Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett.

Willem Dafoe, who is about to unleash the arthouse horror film The Lighthouse, is ready to dream up another nightmare. Dafoe is joining Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Bradley Cooper is headlining the Fox Searchlight production, which also counts Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and David Strathairn as among its cast. Nightmare Alley is an adaptation of the 1946 noir novel by William Lindsay which first hit the big screen with a 1947 adaptation.

