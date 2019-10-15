Willem Dafoe Joining Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'
Willem Dafoe, who is about to unleash the arthouse horror film The Lighthouse, is ready to dream up another nightmare. Dafoe is joining Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Bradley Cooper is headlining the Fox Searchlight production, which also counts Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and David Strathairn as among its cast. Nightmare Alley is an adaptation of the 1946 noir novel by William Lindsay which first hit the big screen with a 1947 adaptation.
Nightmare Alley is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist (Cooper) who teams with a psychologist in order to swindle the rich. Dafoe will play a head barker at a traveling carnival.
Del Toro is directing the thriller and wrote the script with Kim Morgan. The filmmaker is aiming for an early 2020 shoot in Toronto.
Dafoe, a four-time Oscar nominee, has Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn coming out next month. The Lighthouse, in which he stars opposite Robert Pattinson, opens in select theaters Friday.
