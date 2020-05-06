William Shatner Criticizes Police Who Drew Guns on Cosplayer: "This Cannot Be Covered Up"

Shatner, a native Canadian who usually gives Star Wars fans a jokingly hard time on social media since he is a Star Trek icon, blasted the officers for their actions.

"Captain’s Log Stardate 49: Sending my contempt this morning to the @lethpolice of Alberta, Canada & @LPSChief1. Rifles drawn for a plastic toy Cosplayer? Didn’t comply right away? Are you blind Chief? Watch the video to see how quickly she complied. This cannot be covered up," Shatner wrote to his more than 2.5 million followers.

One Twitter user responded that the woman should not have been carrying the toy blaster, to which Shatner said "Oh please! Did you see the gun? Also when she’s on her knees and the officer has his rifle ready to shoot; he is a mere few feet from the gun. If he couldn’t see it was a toy he should retire, yet they continued and slammed her to the ground and bloodied her nose."

According to local reports, the police chief has called for an investigation into whether the officers acted appropriately within the scope of policies and procedures. Last month, a gunman in Nova Scotia killed 22 people and injured others in the deadliest rampage in Canadian history. On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on the use and trade of assault-style weapons.