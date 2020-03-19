William Shatner Gives Captain's Log Updates as Kirk Amid Coronavirus Standstill

"Captain’s Log: Stardate 1 of self imposed isolation. After having arrived at Planet Home, I was warmly greeted by Emissaries Espresso & Macchiato. I look forward to my planned respite from my normal duties. Kirk out," the actor wrote to his more than 2.5 million Twitter followers. That tweet has more than 3,300 retweets and more than 22,000 likes.

Espresso and Macchiato are Shatner's dogs. He is a well-known animal lover.

The actor followed that up by addressing those who had tickets to see his international tours, which had to be cut short due to the pandemic.

"Captain’s Log: Supplemental. While reflecting upon my experiences of the past week I do want to send my love, thanks & respect to those in Europe who came out to see me. Smiling face with 3 hearts For those canceled appearances I will work towards seeing if I can get back to those venues at some point," Shatner wrote.

On Thursday, he tweeted: "Captain’s Log: Stardate 2 of self imposed isolation. Emissaries Macchiato & Espresso have been exploring a new territory called Underbed bestowing upon me tributes of missing socks and other items in an attempt to get my attention & adoration."

Shatner is among the numerous stars using social media to entertain their audiences during the chaotic time. Others include singer John Legend, who has been streaming in-home performances; actor Josh Gad, who has been live-reading children's books; and Broadway star Ben Platt, who had a impromptu dance party.