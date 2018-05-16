William Shatner Jokes He Could Play Deadpool

The 'Star Trek' star tweeted a side-by-side photos of himself and the disfigured Wade Wilson.

Does Captain Kirk have what it takes to be the Merc With the Mouth?

On Wednesday, William Shatner joked he could play Deadpool when he tweeted side-by-side photos of himself and the disfigured Deadpool protagonist Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds).

The Star Trek icon had many of his more than 2.5 million followers cracking up, including Deadpool screenwriter Rhett Reese.

"Bill, this looks like a before/after pic, and you are the handsome 'after,'" Reese tweeted.

The gag was a good one, but not done for a random reason; Shatner was showing off a bust of Reynolds' character that is part of a silent auction for Shatner's children's benefit the Hollywood Charity Horse Show.

"I bet many of you want your own @VancityReynolds bust with skin conditions from @deadpoolmovie for your library. This is made from the life cast done for the movie & painted by the SFX artist. One of a kind up for auction. Maybe an Avenger will buy it?" Shatner wrote.

Reynolds stars in Deadpool 2, which opens Friday. The film holds an 87 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Shatner's silent auction runs through June 3.