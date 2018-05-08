Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss Circling New Jordan Peele Movie 'Us' (Exclusive)

The film is Peele's first since winning an Oscar for 'Get Out.'

Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Elisabeth Moss are circling to star in Jordan Peele’s latest movie project, the newly titled Us, for Universal.

The project is Peele’s first feature since Get Out, the little horror movie that became a pop culture phenomenon and Oscar winner.

Peele is once again directing from his own script. He is also producing via his Monkeypaw Productions alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum. Also producing is Monkeypaw’s Ian Cooper.

Universal has already dated the movie for a March 15, 2019, release.

Details are being kept deep in suburbia, but the pic is said to center on two couples, one white, one black. If a deal is made, Duke and Nyong’o would play one couple, while Moss would play part of the other couple.

Nyong'o is said to be in negotiations, while Duke and Moss' potential deals are in earlier stages.

Nyong'o, who won an Oscar for her work in 12 Years a Slave, was last seen in Marvel's Black Panther. She is set to star opposite Viola Davis in TriStar's The Woman King and is attached to star in the feature adaptation of Trevor Noah's best-selling humor biography.

Duke appeared on a handful of TV shows such as Person of Interest and Modern Family before landing the role of M’Baku in Black Panther. The character, both fierce and funny, was one of the breakouts from the movie that has grossed $1.3 billion to date. Duke also appeared in Avenger: Infinity War.

Moss, who is currently starring on season two of the acclaimed Hulu serles The Handmaid’s Tale, is shooting Her Smell for Alex Ross Perry, then will shoot The Kitchen, with Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish, for New Line, before moving to Us.