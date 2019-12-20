'The Witcher' Game Studio Inks Extended Partnership With Source Novels' Author

“We’ve always admired Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski’s works — a great inspiration for the team here at CD Projekt Red,” Adam Kiciński, president and joint CEO at CD PROJEKT, said in a blog post on Friday. “I believe today marks a new stage in our continued relationship."

As part of the new agreement, CD Projekt Red has acquired new rights to the series across "video games, graphic novels, board games and merchandise." In Friday's blog post, the company states that the new deal "sets out a framework for the future cooperation between the two sides."

Whether this means there will be a new Witcher game in the future is unclear. CD Projekt Red declined further comment when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier this year, however, the studio said in an earnings report that it is migrating "towards a dual-franchise model." CD Projekt Red is due to launch its next game, Cyberpunk 2077, a new IP based on Mike Pondsmith's 1988 tabletop roleplaying game, on April 16.

Sapkowski's novels (and short stories) follow Geralt of Rivia, the titular monster hunter who traverses the vast Continent taking contracts to fell dangerous beasts. Along his travels he encounters numerous other characters, including the exiled princess Ciri and the powerful sorceress Yennefer. On Friday, Netflix debuted a new television series based on the books starring Henry Cavill.