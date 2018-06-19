Robert Zemeckis to Direct Warner Bros.' Adaptation of Roald Dahl's 'The Witches'

Robert Zemeckis is taking over for Guillermo del Toro to direct an adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches for Warner Bros.

The book, which was previously adapted by the studio into a 1990 film starring Anjelica Huston, follows a boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches he must stop — even though he has been turned into a mouse.

Del Toro, who picked up best picture and director Oscars for last year's The Shape of Water, has long been attached to helm the project, but will now produce alongside fellow Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron. Zemeckis will pen the script with his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke. The duo will also produce.

Warner Bros. is currently developing another Dahl adaptation: a remake of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with Paddington filmmmaker Paul King attached to direct.

Zemeckis most recently helmed the upcoming Steve Carell-starrer Welcome to Marwen for Universal. He is repped by WME.