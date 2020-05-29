'Wolfman' Movie in the Works with Ryan Gosling

Sources say Gosling would play an anchorman who gets infected. The script has been described as having a vibe that evokes Network (1976) and Nightcrawler (2014).

Blum, who is married to Blumhouse's Jason Blum, and Angelo previously wrote on Netflix's Orange is the New Black. No director is currently attached to The Wolfman, one of multiple movies based on Universal's stable of classic monsters in the works. Others include Elizabeth Banks' The Invisible Woman, Karyn Kusama's Dracula, the Dracula-themed Renfield from Dexter Fletcher and Dark Army, which has Paul Feig attached to helm.

The Wolfman follows in the legacy of 1941's The Wolf Man, which starred Lon Chaney Jr. as a man who becomes a werewolf. The actor would play the role multiple times. Benicio del Toro also starred in the 2010 remake The Wolfman.

Gosling, who is repped by CAA, is also attached to star in the astronaut thriller Project Hail Mary for MGM and to be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.