'Wolfman' Movie in the Works with Ryan Gosling

by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
Universal is behind the project based on one of its classic monsters.
Ryan Gosling is getting into the Universal monsters business. The actor is circling a Wolfman movie for the studio, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. 

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo penned the script, which is intended to be a starring vehicle for Gosling. The move comes after the studio saw a hit earlier this year by reviving one of its other monster properties, The Invisible Man, which starred Elizabeth Moss and was produced by Blumhouse.

Sources say Gosling would play an anchorman who gets infected. The script has been described as having a vibe that evokes Network (1976) and Nightcrawler (2014). 

Blum, who is married to Blumhouse's Jason Blum, and Angelo previously wrote on Netflix's Orange is the New Black. No director is currently attached to The Wolfman, one of multiple movies based on Universal's stable of classic monsters in the works. Others include Elizabeth Banks' The Invisible Woman, Karyn Kusama's Dracula, the Dracula-themed Renfield from Dexter Fletcher and Dark Army, which has Paul Feig attached to helm.

The Wolfman follows in the legacy of 1941's The Wolf Man, which starred Lon Chaney Jr. as a man who becomes a werewolf. The actor would play the role multiple times. Benicio del Toro also starred in the 2010 remake The Wolfman.

Gosling, who is repped by CAA, is also attached to star in the astronaut thriller Project Hail Mary for MGM and to be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

