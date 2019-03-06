'This Woman's Work' Is a Meditation on Gender

Read an exclusive excerpt from Julie Delporte's new release, which looks at what society expects from women.

Released this week ahead of International Women’s Day on Friday, Julie Delporte’s new graphic novel is an exploration of gender, personal and societal politics and interpersonal relationships that is as transformative as it is beautiful, and Heat Vision can share an exclusive excerpt.

This Woman’s Work is the third graphic novel from French cartoonist Delporte, following 2014’s Journal and the following year’s Everywhere Antennas, which won the CBC Bookie Award for Graphic Novel or Memoir in 2015, as well as the Doug Wright Spotlight Award.

The book is a fascinating, expansive mediation on gender politics, relationships and the expectations women face, as seen through their own personal experience and the culture surrounding them, from Swedish artist Tove Jansson to, as can been seen in the excerpt below, contemporary cinema. Created in mixed media including paint and colored pencil, the result is something at once intimate and universal; as Chelsea Hodson, author of Tonight I’m Someone Else and Pity the Animal, put it, “Through Julie Delporte’s meditative exploration of her own life as well as other women’s lives — whether it be family members or artist role models — the more I read this book, the more I felt my own history pulsing through me as well.”

This Woman’s Work is available now, published by Drawn & Quarterly.