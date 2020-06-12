'Wonder Woman 1984' Moves From Summer to October

The release date shifts, and Tenet's in particular, provides clarity in regards to when Hollywood theaters expect the box office to return in earnest. It remains to be seen whether Disney relocates Mulan, which is presently scheduled to hit the big screen on July 24.

Wonder Woman 1984 returns star Gal Gadot in the titular role. The shift from August to fall marks the third release date change for the tentpole. The sequel had originally been set to hit theaters in November 2019, but the studio moved it to early June of this year to take advantage of summer movie season. But the novel coronavirus pandemic disrupted those plans after cinemas closed en masse in the latter part of March.

Jenkins' Wonder Woman grossed a huge $821 million at the worldwide box office in 2017.