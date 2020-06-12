HEAT VISION

'Wonder Woman 1984' Moves From Summer to October

by Pamela McClintock
Patty Jennkins' superhero sequel returns star Gal Gadot in the titular role.
'Wonder Woman 1984'   |   Warner Bros. Pictures
Patty Jennkins' superhero sequel returns star Gal Gadot in the titular role.

Wonder Woman 1984 is on the move once again, with Warner Bros. shifting the superhero sequel's release date out of summer.

Patty Jenkins’ film is moving from  Aug. 14 to Oct. 2. The news comes the same day that the studio shifted Christopher Nolan's Tenet back two weeks to July 31.

Heat Vision breakdown

The release date shifts, and Tenet's in particular, provides clarity in regards to when Hollywood theaters expect the box office to return in earnest. It remains to be seen whether Disney relocates Mulan, which is presently scheduled to hit the big screen on July 24.

Wonder Woman 1984 returns star Gal Gadot in the titular role. The shift from August to fall marks the third release date change for the tentpole. The sequel had originally been set to hit theaters in November 2019, but the studio moved it to early June of this year to take advantage of summer movie season. But the novel coronavirus pandemic disrupted those plans after cinemas closed en masse in the latter part of March.

Jenkins' Wonder Woman grossed a huge $821 million at the worldwide box office in 2017.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Delays Release Two Weeks to End of July
    by Pamela McClintock
  2. Patrick Wilson to Star in Roland Emmerich's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Moonfall' (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Brian Davids
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Brian Davids
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Wonder Woman 1984' Moves From Summer to October
by Pamela McClintock
2.
Billboard, Hollywood Reporter Unveil Schedule for Second Annual Pride Summit
by THR Staff
3.
ViacomCBS Cuts Ties With 'Live PD,' 'Love & Hip Hop' Producer
by Rick Porter
4.
Cineworld Calls Off Cineplex Movie Theater Deal
by Etan Vlessing, Georg Szalai
5.
'All That I Am': Film Review | Hot Docs 2020
by Sheri Linden